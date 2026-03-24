Advanced Business Immigration and the Global Employee

This course examines the complex legal and strategic issues that arise when businesses employ talent across borders. Using real-world-inspired hypotheticals, students explore the substantive and procedural dimensions of business immigration law and its intersection with other areas such as criminal law, family law, and corporate law.

The course is structured as a collaborative, practice-oriented simulation. Students are organized into “law firms,” while alumni practitioners serve as “senior counsel.” Prior to each class, students complete the assigned readings and analyze hypothetical client scenarios drawn from real-world immigration matters. Working in their firms, students develop case strategies as “associates,” present their analyses to their peers and senior counsel, and refine their approach through discussion and feedback. Once each firm reaches a cohesive strategy, the groups present their recommendations to the class for broader discussion.

For each class session, students prepare a written analysis of one assigned hypothetical for submission while participating in group discussions for all scenarios. These written submissions, together with in-class strategy presentations, form a significant component of the course grade. Students are also evaluated on the presentation of a research topic and a short final paper, with the option to complete a longer paper to satisfy the Law School’s writing requirement.

By working closely with alumni practitioners throughout the semester, students gain insight into the practical challenges of advising global employers and foreign national employees. The course’s interactive format not only deepens students’ understanding of business immigration practice but also fosters mentorship and networking opportunities with practicing attorneys in the field.

Approved for the Experiential Learning Requirement.

Recommended for the following Professional Pathways: Civil Rights/Civil Liberties; Family Law; Government/Public Sector; Immigration; International Law/Human Rights; Labor and Employment; General Practice – Litigation/Dispute Resolution

Recommended Pre-/Co-requisite: Immigration Law

2 Credits