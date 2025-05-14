Advanced Bar Exam Analysis is an opportunity for students to continue the work of Introduction to the MEE and the MPT with added exposure to complex Performance Test problems and multiple-subject bar exam essay questions.

The primary focus of the course is on students’ continued development of their abilities to produce effectively written bar exam essay and Performance Test responses in a logical, coherent IRAC format. Students are required to complete regular writing tasks for homework as well as in-class assignments, and will also receive instruction, guidance, and feedback on their writing.

This upper-level substantive course covers areas of law that are frequently tested on the UBE and provides students with the opportunity to practice drafting complex Performance Test responses and answers to Bar Exam-style essay questions.

Students whose grade point average ranks them in the third and fourth quartiles are strongly encouraged to take this course.

While this course meets remotely, quizzes and the final exam will be administered in person, on campus. All students are expected to plan accordingly.

Co-requisite: Introduction to the MEE and the MPT

1 Credit