Advanced Topics in International Public Law

This advanced seminar equips students with the legal knowledge and practical skills essential for careers in international advocacy, intergovernmental organizations, global governance, and cross-border dispute resolution. Designed for upper-level students with foundational exposure to international law, this course blends theoretical analysis with applied case studies to explore how international law functions in practice.

The seminar begins with foundational frameworks—sources of law, sovereignty, and the role of states—before advancing to complex issues such as the use of force, international criminal law, human rights enforcement, investor-state arbitration, climate governance, and the role of international courts and tribunals. Students will examine current controversies, including cyber operations, global health emergencies, and legal accountability for non-state actors.

Through critical engagement with landmark decisions, treaty texts, and current reform efforts, students will develop advanced competencies in legal analysis, argumentation, and policy evaluation. The course emphasizes professional pathways in international organizations (e.g., UN, ICC, WTO, regional cooperation), government ministries, NGOs, and global law firms.

Guest speakers, simulation exercises, and research assignments will prepare students for roles involving treaty negotiation, human rights litigation, state representation, and international arbitration. By semester’s end, students will have sharpened their ability to operate effectively in transnational legal environments and to contribute meaningfully to the development and application of international public law.

Recommended for the following Professional Pathways: Financial Services and Compliance; International Business; Tech/Privacy; Government/Public Sector

2 Credits